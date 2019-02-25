As Nigeria counts votes, observers criticize delays in poll

next Image 1 of 2

Nigeria is counting votes in its presidential election and observers are giving mixed assessments of the process.

The African Union said the "overall political climate remained largely peaceful and conducive for the conducting of credible elections" but criticized poor preparation and called for calm until final results.

That could happen as early as Monday as President Muhammadu Buhari seeks a second term in Africa's most populous country.

A nationwide civil society platform of observers issued a more critical statement citing "major logistic lapses" including widespread delays and "disappointing" conduct by political parties. It called this election a step back from the one in 2015, seen as one of Nigeria's most transparent and efficient.

The Situation Room platform said at least 39 people were killed in violence related to Saturday's vote.