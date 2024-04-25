Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Caribbean

Ariel Henry resigns as prime minister of Haiti as country continues to face deadly gang violence

A council created by Caribbean leaders has been tasked with selecting a new prime minister

Associated Press
Published
close
Florida 'will be ready' as it braces for surge of Haitian migrants: Danamarie McNicholl Video

Florida 'will be ready' as it braces for surge of Haitian migrants: Danamarie McNicholl

Fox News correspondent Danamarie McNicholl has more from Marathon, Fla., on how the Sunshine State is preparing for a 'preventative mission' on 'America Reports.'

  • Ariel Henry resigned as prime minister of Haiti, facilitating the formation of a new government in a country plagued by severe gang violence.
  • He announced his resignation on April 24, coinciding with the inauguration of a council tasked with selecting a new prime minister and Cabinet.
  • The council, created over a month ago by Caribbean leaders, will also appoint an electoral commission and establish a national security council.

Ariel Henry resigned Thursday as prime minister of Haiti, leaving the way clear for a new government to be formed in the Caribbean country, which has been wracked by gang violence that killed or injured more than 2,500 people from January to March.

Henry presented his resignation in a letter signed in Los Angeles, dated April 24, and released on Thursday by his office on the same day a council tasked with choosing a new prime minister and Cabinet for Haiti was due to be sworn in.

The council would be installed more than a month after Caribbean leaders announced its creation following an emergency meeting to tackle Haiti’s spiraling crisis.

HAITIAN OFFICIALS SCRAMBLE TO IMPOSE SECURITY MEASURES WITH COUNCIL INAUGURATION IMMINENT

The nine-member council, of which seven have voting powers, is also expected to help set the agenda of a new Cabinet. It will also appoint a provisional electoral commission, a requirement before elections can take place, and establish a national security council.

Ariel Henry

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, speaks to students during a public lecture on bilateral engagement between Kenya and Haiti, at the United States International University in Africa on March 1, 2024. Henry resigned on Thursday as prime minister of Haiti, leaving the way clear for a new government to be formed in the Caribbean country, which has been wracked by gang violence that killed or injured more than 2,500 people from January to March. (SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Gangs launched coordinated attacks that began on Feb. 29 in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and surrounding areas. They burned police stations and hospitals, opened fire on the main international airport that has remained closed since early March and stormed Haiti’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The onslaught began while Prime Minister Henry was on an official visit to Kenya to push for a U.N.-backed deployment of a police force from the East African country. He remains locked out of Haiti.

The international community has urged the council to prioritize Haiti’s widespread insecurity. Even before the attacks began, gangs already controlled 80% of Port-au-Prince. The number of people killed in early 2024 was up by more than 50% compared with the same period last year, according to a recent U.N. report.