Argentina's foreign minister asks American secretary of state to clarify deal with Iran

Argentina's foreign minister is asking U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to clarify whether Washington's nuclear deal with Iran includes removing from Interpol's list an Iranian wanted in a major bombing in the South American country.

In an open letter Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hector Timerman said Argentina was concerned by news reports that the secret deal reached with Iran included the European Union's agreement to remove former Iranian Defense Minister Ahmad Vahidi from its sanctions list.

Timerman sent a similar letter to the European Union.

Argentina has long sought Vahidi for alleged involvement in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and wounded hundreds. Several Iranian officials including Vahidi are on Interpol's wanted list.

Iran has always denied involvement in the attack.