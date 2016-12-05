Argentina prosecutor: priests abused at least 22 children

An investigating prosecutor in Argentina says that at least 22 children were sexually abused by two priests at a school for youths with hearing disabilities in northwestern Mendoza province.

Mendoza Supreme Court prosecutor Alejandro Gulle said Monday that the victims provided their testimony through an interpreter.

Police arrested 82-year old priest Nicola Corradi, 55-year-old priest Horacio Corbacho, and three other men last week. They are accused of sexual and physical child abuse at the Antonio Provolo Institute.

Authorities say that the victims are now in their twenties.

Corradi earlier had been accused of sexually abusing deaf children in Italy. Advocates for clerical sex abuse have expressed outrage that he wasn't sanctioned by the Vatican and allegedly went on to abuse children in Pope Francis' native Argentina.