AP Interview: Emirates boss won't pull out from US cities

    Emirates airline President Tim Clark listens to a question during an interview with The Associated Press at the Emirates Airline Headquarter, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 20, 2017.

    Emirates airline President Tim Clark speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at the Emirates Airline Headquarter, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Clark said the airline remains committed to the U.S. market despite plans to slash 20 percent of its flights in the wake of tougher U.S. security and visa measures. Clark told The Associated Press on Thursday that its cutbacks are temporary and it has no intention of pulling out of the 12 cities it currently flies to. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (The Associated Press)

    Emirates airline President Tim Clark talks to Associated Press reporter during an interview overlooking Dubai International Airport at the Emirates Airline Headquarter in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Clark said the Mideast airline remains committed to the U.S. market despite plans to slash 20 percent of its flights in the wake of tougher U.S. security and visa measures. Clark told The Associated Press on Thursday that its cutbacks are temporary and it has no intention of pulling out of the 12 cities it currently flies to. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (The Associated Press)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The president of Emirates says the Mideast airline remains committed to the U.S. market despite plans to slash 20 percent of its flights in the wake of tougher U.S. security and visa measures.

Tim Clark told The Associated Press on Thursday that its cutbacks are temporary and it has no intention of pulling out of the 12 cities it currently flies to.

Emirates said Wednesday it was cutting flights to five U.S. cities and blamed the move on stiffer U.S. security measures and attempts to ban travelers from some Muslim-majority nations since President Donald Trump took office.

Clark declined to detail how much of a financial hit Emirates has taken over the past three months, but he described the falloff in passenger demand as "significant."