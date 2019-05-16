Expand / Collapse search
Europe
AP Exclusive: Europe's far-right wooing the young

By LORI HINNANT | Associated Press
    In this May 11, 2019 photo, far-right Vox supporter Amanda Puiggros, 22, distributes flyers after a party meeting in Barcelona, Spain. Europe’s far-right parties are going after young voters by fielding strikingly young candidates. In Belgium, Spain, France and Denmark and elsewhere, candidates in their twenties are working to mainstream once-marginalized groups. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

    FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, demonstrators hold torches during a far-right Thuegida rally in Jena, Germany. Young voters tend to turn out less than older voters, but AP has found that in many countries they’ve recently gone right further and faster. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

BOKRIJK, Belgium – Europe's far-right parties are wooing the young in this month's elections.

The demographic has spurned them for generations, but The Associated Press has found that young voters are moving to the right further and faster than their elders.

Far-right parties are also fielding candidates in their 20s and early 30s to appeal to the young in countries like Belgium. And they are using aggressive social media campaigns playing on themes favored by white supremacists in the U.S. The message is hitting home in some countries.

The trend could have major implications for this month's elections, which decide the makeup of the European Parliament as well as some national governments.