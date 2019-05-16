AP Exclusive: Europe's far-right wooing the young

next Image 1 of 2

Europe's far-right parties are wooing the young in this month's elections.

The demographic has spurned them for generations, but The Associated Press has found that young voters are moving to the right further and faster than their elders.

Far-right parties are also fielding candidates in their 20s and early 30s to appeal to the young in countries like Belgium. And they are using aggressive social media campaigns playing on themes favored by white supremacists in the U.S. The message is hitting home in some countries.

The trend could have major implications for this month's elections, which decide the makeup of the European Parliament as well as some national governments.