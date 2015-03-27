American's R-and-B stylings win him 1 million dumplings at karaoke championships

MOSCOW (AP) — A technician for an American telephone company has won the top prize of 1 million Russian dumplings in the Karaoke World Championships.

Edward Pimentel won the unusual prize early Sunday in Moscow after getting the most votes from audience members.

A panel of judges chose two Finns as the male and female champions -- Sam Moudden and Maria Saarima-Ylitalo. They were awarded karaoke machines.

Amateur singers from 16 countries took part in the three-day competition.

Pimentel, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, favors the R-and-B genre. For his song in the final round, he chose Usher's "DJ's got Us Fallin' In Love."