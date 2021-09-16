Americans fall to their deaths while climbing Mallorca cliffs off Spain

Two Americans reportedly fell to their deaths while climbing in Mallorca, an island off the east coast of Spain.

The bodies of the two unidentified men, aged 25 and 35, were found floating in the water by the port of Portocolom, the Guardian reported.

"A local lifeguard and some nearby swimmers provided him with first aid but were unable to revive him," a spokesperson for the Guardia Civil in Mallorca said about the first body after it was discovered. "Then another body was spotted closer to the cave. The maritime rescue service arrived but there was nothing more to be done."

The two were reportedly practicing psicobloc, solo climbing that relies on the presence of water below to help prevent fall injuries.

The climbers’ personal effects, including the keys to their rented car, were found on the rocks, according to the Guardian. The U.S. consulate was notified after their passports were found inside the car. They had reportedly traveled to Mallorca from Barcelona that day.

Their bodies were taken to Portocolom and the deaths are under investigation.

Famous climbers Eneko and Iker Pou, known as the Pou brothers, said a rock slide may have caused the men to fall.

"Consternation and a lot of pain following the news we’ve just received that two climbers died while doing psicobloc today," the brothers wrote in Spanish on their Twitter page. "RIP."

Climber Clayton Reagan told Explorersweb, a website for climbers, "All sports have inherent risk, but that doesn’t make this accident any less tragic. Mallorca is such bold and magical, magical place. I can’t help but wonder if something out of the ordinary happened for both climbers to perish. My condolences to the families. RIP lads."