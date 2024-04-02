Expand / Collapse search
American teen among 3 killed in avalanche near popular Swiss resort

The avalanche occurred on Riffelberg, located between the resort and the Matterhorn peak in Switzerland

Associated Press
Published
  • An American teen and two others were killed in an avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt.
  • The avalanche occurred on Monday afternoon in an off-piste area of Riffelberg, below the Matterhorn peak.
  • Rescuers recovered three bodies and one injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man.

An American teenager and two other people were killed in avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt, police said Tuesday. One person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The avalanche occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak. Rescuers recovered three bodies and the injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man.

The victims were a 15-year-old American boy, as well as a man and a woman whose identification has not yet been concluded, police in Valais canton said in a statement.

They gave no further details, but said they currently have no information on the woman's identity.

Mount Matterhorn

An American teenager and two other people were killed in avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt, police said on Tuesday. One person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)

Prosecutors were investigating the incident.

Last month, five members of a Swiss family were found dead after going missing while cross-country skiing near the Matterhorn in difficult weather conditions. Authorities abandoned the search for a sixth missing person days later.