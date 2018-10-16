American pilot killed in Ukrainian Air Force fighter jet crash

An American pilot aboard a Ukrainian Air Force fighter jet was killed when the aircraft crashed Tuesday during a training exercise in Ukraine, officials said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said two pilots aboard the Su-27 had been killed in the crash.

The U.S. Air Force command based in Europe said the American pilot, who was not identified, was among the two pilots on board at the time.

The crash took place during joint military training between the U.S. military and Ukrainian counterparts. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.