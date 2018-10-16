Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ukraine
Published

American pilot killed in Ukrainian Air Force fighter jet crash

Jennifer Griffin
By Jennifer Griffin, Lucas Tomlinson | Fox News
A Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet is seen during an event last month. On Tuesday, an American pilot on board a similar aircraft was killed when it crashed during a military training in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet is seen during an event last month. On Tuesday, an American pilot on board a similar aircraft was killed when it crashed during a military training in Ukraine. (CTK via AP Images)

An American pilot aboard a Ukrainian Air Force fighter jet was killed when the aircraft crashed Tuesday during a training exercise in Ukraine, officials said.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said two pilots aboard the Su-27 had been killed in the crash.

The U.S. Air Force command based in Europe said the American pilot, who was not identified, was among the two pilots on board at the time.

The crash took place during joint military training between the U.S. military and Ukrainian counterparts.  Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

Jennifer Griffin currently serves as a national security correspondent for FOX News Channel . She joined FNC in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent. You can follow her on Twitter at @JenGriffinFNC.