American kidnapped in Benin is freed

A spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior confirmed an American citizen who was kidnapped in the West African nation of Benin earlier this month has been freed and two of his abductors are in custody.

Franck Kinninvo, the head of the ministry's communications division, said that the American man was liberated Thursday. Police have taken into custody two of the kidnappers, though more may be at large.

Kinninvo said that the man was lured through an Internet scam. He came from the neighboring nation of Togo, and disappeared shortly after crossing the immigration post.

The official said he does not believe that a ransom was paid for the man's release and denied speculation that a Nigerian terrorist group, Boko Haram, was involved.