Last Update January 2, 2017

Amazon.com launches in Mexico despite obstacles to delivery service

TRACY, CA - JANUARY 20: Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on January 20, 2015 in Tracy, California. Amazon officially opened its new 1.2 million square foot fulfillment center in Tracy, California that employs more than 1,500 full time workers as well as 3,000 Kiva robots that can fetch merchandise for workers and are capable of lifting up to 750 pounds. Amazon is currently using 15,000 of the robots spread over 10 fulfillment centers across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Online retail giant Amazon has opened its Mexico site for business, offering free delivery on orders of more than 599 pesos ($38.25).

A statement posted on the Amazon.com.mx site Tuesday said, "We are launching in Mexico with more categories, more items and more functions than any other international Amazon website has featured at launch."

Among its Mexico offerings is an avocado container, designed to keep the fruit from getting bruised or browned.

Online shopping in Mexico has been limited, in part because of unreliable postal service and difficulties with home deliveries.

Packages, for example, can't be left on doorsteps or porches.

Amazon says customers in Mexico will also have the option of picking up their purchases from hundreds of locations across the country.

