Already imprisoned, Fujimori convicted of corruption in fifth Peru trial, sentenced to 8 years

A three-judge panel in Peru has convicted jailed former President Alberto Fujimori of funneling more than $40 million in public funds to tabloid newspapers that smeared his opponents during his 2000 re-election campaign.

Thursday's conviction was the fifth for the 76-year-old Fujimori.

The judges sentenced him to eight years in prison and fined him $1 million. The sentence will run concurrently with the stiffest sentence he has received to date: 25 years for murder in the military death-squad killings of 25 people.

Fujimori fled Peru in 2000 amid a bribery scandal and was extradited in 2007 from Chile, where he was arrested trying to return to his homeland to attempt a political comeback.

He is Peru's most expensive prisoner, costing the state $157,000 a year, authorities say.