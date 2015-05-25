Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 12, 2015

Already imprisoned, Fujimori convicted of corruption in fifth Peru trial, sentenced to 8 years

    Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, photographed through a glass window, attends the final sentencing of his embezzlement trial, at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015. Fujimori, who is already serving 25 years following previous convictions, is being tried for allegedly diverting government funds to finance newspapers that backed his successful run for a third term. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) (The Associated Press)

LIMA, Peru – A three-judge panel in Peru has convicted jailed former President Alberto Fujimori of funneling more than $40 million in public funds to tabloid newspapers that smeared his opponents during his 2000 re-election campaign.

Thursday's conviction was the fifth for the 76-year-old Fujimori.

The judges sentenced him to eight years in prison and fined him $1 million. The sentence will run concurrently with the stiffest sentence he has received to date: 25 years for murder in the military death-squad killings of 25 people.

Fujimori fled Peru in 2000 amid a bribery scandal and was extradited in 2007 from Chile, where he was arrested trying to return to his homeland to attempt a political comeback.

He is Peru's most expensive prisoner, costing the state $157,000 a year, authorities say.