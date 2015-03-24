Algerian military plane crashes during exercise, killing 2

Algeria's Defense Ministry says a bomber has crashed during a training exercise in the center of the country, killing the two service members aboard.

The SU-24 bomber crashed Monday afternoon according to the ministry, killing the pilot and the navigator, near the Hassi Bahbah airbase, 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of Algiers.

Algeria has suffered a number of plane crashes this year, most recently when an Air Algerie plane flying from Burkina Faso crashed during bad weather in northern Mali in July, killing 116 people.

In February, a military transport crashed into a mountain, killing 77 on board, mostly soldiers.