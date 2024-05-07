Expand / Collapse search
Alexei Navalny's wife has 5 ominous words for Putin ahead of his inauguration

Putin is sworn in for sixth term as Russia's president, set to last until 2030

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
If you give Putin Ukraine, he will ‘not stop’: Sen. Lindsey Graham Video

If you give Putin Ukraine, he will ‘not stop’: Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., join ‘Fox News Sunday’ to discuss the U.S.’s $95B foreign aid package and the FISA reauthorization bill.

The widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny vowed Tuesday that the rule of President Vladimir Putin will "definitely come to an end" shortly before he was sworn in for another six-year term, reports say. 

Yulia Navalnaya, speaking in a video posted to YouTube months after her husband mysteriously died at an Arctic penal colony, said "Our country is currently being led by a liar, a thief and a murderer, but this will definitely come to an end," according to Reuters. 

"Don't give up, truth will prevail," she added. 

During a ceremony inside the Grand Kremlin Palace on Tuesday, Putin, who has already led Russia for 25 years, placed his hand on the country’s constitution and promised to defend it, The Associated Press reports. 

RUSSIA’S KREMLIN PARADES WESTERN EQUIPMENT CAPTURED FROM UKRAINIAN ARMY AT EXHIBITION 

Putin sworn in again as Russia's president

Vladimir Putin takes his oath as Russian president during an inauguration ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 7.  (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The U.S. State Department said Monday that it would not have a representative at the event. President Biden said in February that "Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death." 

Putin secured a fifth term in office in March, winning an election that featured no real opposition. 

"We certainly did not consider that election free and fair, but he is the president of Russia and is going to continue in that capacity," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday. 

PUTIN LIKELY DIDN’T INTEND FOR NAVALNY TO DIE IN FEBRUARY, US INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES ASSESS: REPORT 

Putin and Navalny wife split

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian ;ate opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool Photo via AP)

Putin had walked away with 87% of the vote, according to Russia's election commission. He celebrated his victory over the smattering of token opposition candidates by saying at the time it was proof of the Russian people's "trust" in him. 

Russia's election commission also reported that Putin won over 76 million votes, setting a new record. 

Putin walks ahead of inauguration ceremony in Moscow, Russia

Vladimir Putin walks to take his oath as Russian president during an inauguration ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, May 7.  (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Putin’s latest term as Russia’s president is set to last until 2030. 

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom and Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.