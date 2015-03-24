Albanian main opposition party boycotts Parliament, saying Socialist government ignores it

Albania's main opposition Democrats are boycotting Parliament, complaining that the socialist-led governing coalition pays no attention to its views.

Democrat leader Lulzim Basha announced the move Monday, when Parliament opened its sessions after the summer recess, saying that his party is "not heard but attacked."

It was unclear how long the boycott would last. The move is expected to have little practical impact on how Parliament conducts its business, as governing coalition elected in June 2013 has a strong majority of 84 seats in the 140-seat house.

Basha said his party would challenge all laws passed in its absence at Albania's Constitutional Court.