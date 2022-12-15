Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Albanian court convicts Iranian man of terrorism-related charges

Bijan Pooladrag found guilty of funding terrorism and being member of terrorist organization

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Albanian court has convicted an Iranian man on terrorism-related charges and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment, court officials said Thursday.

In a ruling issued Wednesday but made public a day later, Albania’s Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime found Bijan Pooladrag guilty of funding terrorism and being a member of a terrorist organization. No details on Pooladrag's age, home city, or when he had come to Albania were made known.

Pooladrag denied the charges. He has the right to appeal the verdict.

Pooladrag was arrested two years ago on suspicion of spying on members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, or MEK, some 3,000 of whom live in exile in Albania. Previously based in Iraq, the group moved to the small Balkan country in 2014.

LEADER OF ALBANIAN OPPOSITION CENTER-RIGHT DEMOCRATIC PARTY ATTACKED AT ANTI-GOVERNMENT PROTEST

Pooladrag was originally part of the MEK community, which he left almost three years ago.

A cyberattack in September that temporarily disabled Albanian government digital services gave rise to Albania cutting diplomatic ties with Iran. Pictured are police officers walking in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana on Sep. 7, 2022.

A cyberattack in September that temporarily disabled Albanian government digital services gave rise to Albania cutting diplomatic ties with Iran. Pictured are police officers walking in front of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tirana on Sep. 7, 2022. (Gent Shkullaku/AFP via Getty Images)

Albania's relations with Iran have been tense after the country took in the MEK members. In two separate instances in 2020 and 2018, Tirana expelled four Iranian diplomats for "threatening national security."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In September, Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran over a July 15 cyberattack that temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites. Tirana called the disruption an act of "state aggression."

Since then, there have been several milder cyberattacks from the same Iranian source.