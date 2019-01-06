Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Al Qaeda
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Al Qaeda operative tied to USS Cole bombing killed in US airstrike, Trump says

Katherine Lam
By Katherine Lam | Fox News
close
Reports: Al Qaeda operative involved in USS Cole bombings killedVideo

Reports: Al Qaeda operative involved in USS Cole bombings killed

Jamal al-Badawi took part in U.S.S. Cole bombing that killed 17 U.S. sailors in 2000; Jennifer Griffin reports from the Pentagon.

Jamal al-Badawi, the Al Qaeda operative tied to the deadly 2000 attack on USS Cole, was killed during a U.S. airstrike in Yemen, President Trump announced Sunday.

“Our GREAT MILITARY has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole. We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi. Our work against al Qaeda continues. We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Capt. Bill Urban, U.S. Central Command spokesman, said on Friday the airstrike in Yemen carried out on New Year’s Day was directed at al-Badawi, who was on FBI’s list of “Most Wanted Terrorists.” Urban could not confirm the Al Qaeda operative’s death, saying U.S. forces were still assessing the results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. government sought al-Badawi for his alleged part in the terrorist attack launched nearly 20 years ago against the USS Cole. The attack, which predated the 9/11 terror attacks, left 17 sailors dead.

US AIRSTRIKE IN YEMEN TARGETED AL QAEDA OPERATIVE TIED TO USS COLE BOMBING; FORCES ‘ASSESSING’ STRIKE RESULTS, OFFICIAL SAYS

“Jamal al-Badawi was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2003, charged with 50 counts of various terrorism offenses, including murder of U.S. nationals and murder of U.S. military personnel,” the statement said.

The suspect “is also charged with attempting with co-conspirators to attack a U.S. Navy vessel in January 2000,” it added.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin, Lucas Tomlinson and Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam