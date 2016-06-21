Air France pilot unions cancel planned 4-day strike

Air France's pilot unions have cancelled a four-day strike scheduled for later this week after reaching an agreement with the company over working conditions.

Three unions said Tuesday the management of Air France has agreed to suspend measures that would have resulted in salary cuts and staff reductions.

Separately, the left-wing CGT union was refusing to change a march scheduled Thursday in Paris into a static gathering, as proposed by the police.

The government has warned the protest might be banned due recurrent violent clashes with the police in previous protests against the government's planned labor reform bill.

French authorities' final decision is expected on Wednesday.