Aid groups: Migrant humanitarian crisis looming in Bosnia

Aid groups are warning of a developing humanitarian crisis in Bosnia as more migrants make their way to one of Europe's poorest and most volatile countries.

Thousands of migrants are sleeping rough on the streets and the parks after trying to cross the border into Croatia but being pushed back into Bosnia.

Tensions are mounting, among the migrants themselves who are engaging in fights with each other, and with local residents in Bosnia. Aid groups say they are struggling to meet the needs of the migrants.