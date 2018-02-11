Aggressive rat terrorizes shoppers at Philippines mall in viral video

Viral video shows shoppers at a Philippines mall scurrying away in fear after encountering a real mall rat on a broken escalator, according to Inside Edition.

In one scene, a man is seen getting too close to the lunging rat and jumping off the staircase with his bags over his head.

"It was an ordinary mall stroll when I heard ladies shouting, so I got close and start recording," ViralHog quoted the man who shot the video as saying, the syndicated news show reported.

The rat was lurking on the escaltor near a food court at a mall in Manilla.

Video of the incident was posted on social media Wednesday and quickly became an online sensation, according to Inside Edition.

Manila City Health Office Sanitation Division officials are reported to have investigated and found that waste was being disposed incorrectly in the area.