After video of Indonesia's most-wanted terrorist hits YouTube, police warn against disorder

Indonesian police are warning against public disorder following the online publication of a video of the country's most wanted militant calling on his followers to continue attacks on anti-terror officers.

National police spokesman Maj. Gen. Ronny Frengky Sompie also said Wednesday that police are investigating the video that appeared Tuesday on YouTube. In it, Abu Wardah Santoso says militants must continue to fight Indonesia's "Densus 88" anti-terror squad or face not only disaster but God's eternal punishment in hell.

Santoso is alleged to command eastern Indonesia mujahadeen. He is wanted for several attacks in Java and Poso in Central Sulawesi province, where a Muslim-Christian conflict killed at least 1,000 people from 1998 to 2002.

Recent terror attacks in Indonesia have targeted security forces and local "infidels" instead of Westerners.