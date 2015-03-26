Afghans Protest for Fifth Straight Day Over Florida Koran Burning

Afghans hit the streets for a fifth straight day Tuesday to protest the burning of the Koran by a Florida pastor.

About 250 people gathered at Kabul University shouting "death to America" in response to Terry Jones' fundamentalist Christian church, Dove Outreach Church, burning Korans last month, according to Reuters.

Protests turned deadly over the weekend as 12 people died in Kandahar on Saturday and Sunday when demonstrators waving Taliban flags attacked police and a girls' high school.

On Friday, seven foreign U.N. staff members and five Afghan protesters were killed when the U.N. office in Mazar-i-Sharif was attacked.

Jones says he had no regrets for burning the Korans, despite the deadly violence that ensued.

"Even at the expense of an American soldier... in the long run we have saved hundreds of thousands of lives," he told WFTV.com.

Jones also claims he has hundreds of death threats against him.