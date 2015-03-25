Afghan president to seek military aid on visit to India amid border tensions with Pakistan

An aide to Afghan President Hamid Karzai says he will seek military aid from India during a three-day visit this week. Karzai's trip comes during escalating border tension with Pakistan, India's archrival.

Karzai spokesman Aimal Faizi says the president will discuss recent border skirmishes with Pakistan when he visits New Delhi starting Monday. He added that Karzai would seek Indian help in "strengthening of our security forces."

The visit could irk Pakistan, which suspects its rival India of seeking influence in Afghanistan, which Pakistan considers its own backyard.

Analyst Wadir Safi says the timing of Karzai's India trip is likely related to recent border skirmishes with Pakistan. Each side has been accusing the other of firing across the border.