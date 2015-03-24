Afghan official says 1 soldier, 8 insurgents killed in attack on army base in volatile east

An Afghan official says that one soldier and eight insurgents have been killed in an attack on an army base in the country's volatile east.

Defense Ministry spokesman Gen. Mohammad Zahir Azimi said the assault Saturday in Afghanistan's remote Nuristan province along the country's mountainous border with Pakistan lasted almost three hours. He says a large number of insurgents tried to overrun the base, but were turned back.

Meanwhile in eastern Nangarhar province, police spokesman Hazrat Hussain Mashreqiwal said a car bomb killed one civilian and wounded two in Jalalabad, the provincial capital.

Insurgent attacks against both Afghan security forces and civilians have escalated across the country ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign troops by the end of the year.