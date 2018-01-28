Afghan official: 191 wounded in attack, death toll still 95

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

An Afghan official has updated the number of wounded from Saturday's suicide bombing in Kabul to 191, saying the death toll from the Taliban attack remains at 95.

The attacker drove an ambulance filled with explosives and was able to race through a security checkpoint by saying he was transferring a patient to a hospital. The explosion damaged or destroyed dozens of shops and vehicles.

Wahid Majroh, a spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, gave the updated toll Sunday, after officials had earlier said 158 people were wounded.

The Taliban claimed the attack, which dealt a major blow to the U.S.-backed Afghan government. Afghan security forces have struggled to combat the Taliban since the U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014.