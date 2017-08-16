Afghan migrant 'Little Picasso' offered Serbian citizenship

A 10-year-old migrant from Afghanistan, who has been nicknamed "Little Picasso" because of his talent for painting, and his family have been offered Serbian citizenship and a job for his father after being stuck for eight months in a refugee camp while seeking to reach Switzerland.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic made the offer when he met the five-member family in his office on Wednesday.

Farhad Nouri's drawings and photographs were put on display last week in what was also his charity event to raise money for a Serbian boy recovering from brain tumor surgery.

Nouri and his family left their home in Afghanistan two years ago.

Vucic says "I know for how long you have travelled ... but if you decide to stay, we will give you the citizenship now."