Afghan governor says NATO airstrike kills 3 in east, US-led coalition denies claim

The governor of an eastern Afghan province alleges that a NATO airstrike killed three civilians and wounded seven, a claim the US-led coalition is denying.

The governor of Kunar province, Sayed Fazelullah Wahidi, said Thursday that the three were killed in an overnight airstrike, which he claims was carried out by a drone in the Noorgaram area of the Dara-i Peach district.

The U.S.-led alliance says it has no operational reporting to support the allegation made by Wahidi.

Kunar is on the border with Pakistan and has seen heavy fighting between Afghan government forces and insurgents.

Afghanistan has also blamed the Pakistani forces of shelling parts of the province near the frontier. Pakistan says militants retain safe havens in the area and stage cross-border attacks.