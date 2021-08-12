Afghan ambassador calls for continued US air strikes amid fears Taliban will soon capture Kabul

Afghanistan’s ambassador to the U.S. reportedly is calling on America to ramp up its "extremely limited" air campaign against the Taliban despite the White House insisting that Afghan forces "have what they need" to fight back against the resurgent militant group.

The comments Adela Raz made Wednesday, according to the NewsNation Now, come as the Taliban have seized their 10th provincial capital amidst an ongoing blitz across the war-torn country. Days earlier, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby vowed that "it’s not always going to be feasible, but where and when feasible, we will continue to support them with airstrikes."

"But it is feasible because you did that post-9/11 and it was effective," Raz told NewsNation Now in response to what Kirby had said. "You took control of the entire country in two weeks. And I was there."

The ambassador is calling for more American air support – even after all U.S. troops depart the country – and believes that the current level of airstrikes is "extremely limited," NewsNation Now adds.

"We have to be also cautious that we should not put all of our eggs in one basket and assuming that there would be a political solution," Raz said. "We have to prepare for the possibility – what if there is no political solution?"

"I’m not for war. I grew up in war, I lost my relatives and I don’t want it," she continued. "But it’s a hard time. I think for every Afghan it's difficult because we don’t advocate for war but there is a time we need to defend our country and ourselves."

The White House insisted Wednesday that Afghan forces "have what they need" to battle the Taliban, as the U.S. assesses that the capital of Afghanistan could fall within the next 90 days.

Pentagon officials told Fox News that the intelligence community updated its assessment of Afghanistan after the Taliban went on a spree of conquering provincial capitals.

"If I talk about the fall of Kabul, then I’m shattering my hopes," Raz told Newsnation Now when asked about Afghanistan’s capital.

But the White House Wednesday maintained that the U.S. is cooperating with Afghan forces, implementing its "train, advise and assist approach."

"We are continuing and we will continue to provide close air support," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

"Ultimately, Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have equipment, numbers and training to fight back," Psaki continued. "They have what they need."

She added: "What they need to determine is if they have the political will to fight back, and if they have the ability to unite as leaders to fight back, and that is really where it stands at this point."

President Biden has committed to withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, but Psaki maintained that he has made extensive requests for assistance and humanitarian assistance for those in Afghanistan through his budget proposals.

