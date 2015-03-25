Acute fuel shortage in Sierra Leone causes long lines, rationing, black market boom

A fuel shortage has hit Sierra Leone, causing rationing and long lines at gas stations and hampering the movement of vehicles and goods in the West African nation.

Former Minister of Trade and Industry Richard Conteh said the next imported consignment of fuel is not expected to arrive in Freetown before Thursday and that it will take time to offload and distribute it to filling stations which now feature long queues of vehicles, both private and public transport, mixed in with people toting jerry cans for their generators.

The shortage has hit the entire country for almost a week. Fares for public transport, including taxis and commercial bikes, have and black marketeers are charging up to $2.50 for one liter of gas. The normal pump price per liter is $1.