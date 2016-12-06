Activists pay Mexican day laborers to protest at gay pride parade

A group of individuals held up signs opposing the Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage during the annual Gay Pride parade in New York City this Sunday.

Among the many signs, according to the New York Times one read, “Judaism prohibits homosexuality.”

Protected behind a metal gate barricade, groups of men wore traditional Jewish prayer garment known as a tzizit and carried anti-gay signs. The signs and protest gear all displayed a logo of a religious group called the Jewish Political Action Committee.

But some of the protesters may not have understood the signs they were holding.

Most of the protesters along the parade route were Mexican, and one of workers, who would not give his name to the Times, said that they had been hired to help protest the event.

A member of the political action committee, Heshie Freed, told the paper that the men were supplementary troops and were only standing in for student-members of the Orthodox Jewish group based in Brooklyn.

“The rabbis said that the yeshiva boys shouldn’t come out for this because of what they would see at the parade,” Freed explained.

Whatever their ethnicity, the demonstrators aroused the emotions of a number of parade-goers, some of whom threw open water bottles at them and defiantly conducted public displays of affection in front of the men.

At least one fight broke out.

Jasmine Brob, 19, claimed that she punched an Orthodox Jewish protester who tried to hit a friend of hers.

“It’s been a lot of confrontation,” Mr. Freed told the Times. “Whenever you have emotions, you have a situation.”

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram