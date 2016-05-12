Acrobatic cat balances on power line as crews try to get it down

It was a catastrophic sight.

A viral video shows a cat in Algeria tightrope-walking across a power line as Civil Defense crews desperately try to bring it down to safety.

The crews in the province of Oran can be seen climbing a ladder to try to rescue the cat, which was initially stranded on top of a street light pole. But when the cat sees help nearing, it bolts from the pole and runs across a power line.

Witnesses in the video, which was posted on Tuesday by the cat’s owner Salah Oran, can be heard gasping as the cat nearly falls midway through the acrobatic stunt.

The a-paw-ling scene eventually came to a close after crew members used long poles to pry the cat from the line, allowing it to safely fall into a tarp before fleeing the attention once again, UPI reported.