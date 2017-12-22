Abused Indonesian: Hong Kong needs more safeguards for maids

next Image 1 of 2

An Indonesian maid who won a civil case this week against her former Hong Kong employer for shocking physical abuse says she's happy with the result.

But Erwiana Sulistyaningsih said Friday more must be done to protect the city's army of foreign domestic workers, most of whom are from either Indonesia or the Philippines.

A Hong Kong court ordered Sulistyaningsih's former employer to pay her nearly 810,000 Hong Kong dollars ($103,500) in damages for the abuse, which occurred over eight months starting in 2013.

The employer, a mother of two, was earlier convicted on assault and other charges, fined and given a six-year prison term.

The case came to light when graphic pictures of her injuries started circulating that showed her face, hands and legs covered with scabs and lacerations.