A long goodbye: Bosnians come to see family members excavated from newly discovered mass grave

Family members of victims from Bosnia's 1992-1995 war are beginning to travel to northwestern Bosnia to view the remains of corpses meticulously pulled from the earth and identified through DNA analysis.

Hundreds of families are expected to make the sad pilgrimage to see bodies excavated from the mass grave at Tomasica, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of Sarajevo.

So far, 430 victims were found in the Tomasica grave, a vast pit 10 meters (about 30 feet) deep and covering 5,000 square meters (54,000 square feet).

The pit contains victims of Bosnian Serb military units who killed Muslim Bosniaks and Roman Catholic Croats in hopes of creating an ethnically pure region.

Viewings of the bodies began Wednesday.