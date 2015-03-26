A ball of one? Lady Gaga unsure of Indonesia show

Lady Gaga is as confused as anyone about whether she'll be allowed to perform in Indonesia.

Islamic hard-liners have threatened violence, saying her sexy clothes and provocative dance moves could corrupt youth. Police initially denied a permit for the "Born This Way Ball" but are now hinting the concert could go ahead if the pop diva tones down the show.

She tweeted Tuesday:

"The Jakarta situation is 2-fold: Indonesian authorities demand I censor the show & religious extremist separately, are threatening violence. If the show does go on as scheduled, I will perform the BTWBall alone."

What she meant wasn't clear, and her promoters have not commented.

Indonesia, a predominantly Muslim nation of 240 million people, was supposed to be the biggest show on Lady Gaga's Asian tour.