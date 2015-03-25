9/11 case at Guantanamo inches toward trial amid legal battle over attorney rules

The war crimes case against five Guantanamo prisoners charged in the Sept. 11 case is inching toward trial following a weeklong hearing at the U.S. base in Cuba.

No major rulings were issued by the judge as he adjourned the session Friday. But the court is now closer to resolving several significant preliminary issues that have stalled the case. These include whether the charges were properly filed against the defendants and whether restrictions on attorney-client communications have hobbled the defense.

The prosecution has sought a trial date in late 2014 but the case is likely to be delayed.

The five face charges that include terrorism and murder for their alleged role in planning and aiding the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack. They could get the death penalty if convicted.