74 injured as train derails in north India

Officials say at least 74 people have been injured after a train derailed in Uttar Pradesh, the second train accident in the northern Indian state in the last three days.

The Kafiyat Express derailed overnight when a truck carrying sand for construction overturned on the tracks near Auraiya town.

Senior state government official Arvind Kumar says the train driver was forced to brake and the impact caused the train to go off the rails.

On Sunday, 23 people were killed after 14 coaches of a train derailed in a different part of the state.