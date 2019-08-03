Expand / Collapse search
Tsunami warning lifted after 6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
At least one person died of a heart attack and four others were injured after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the shore of Indonesia Friday night, according to a report.

Indonesia’s disaster agency issued a tsunami warning that affected more than 1,000 residents. The warning was lifted after two hours, Reuters reported.

Residents talk near a house damaged in an earthquake in Mandalawangi, Banten province, Indonesia, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Associated Press)

The earthquake was felt in Jakarta and destroyed 34 homes across the country. Several dozen more buildings had minor damage, according to Reuters.

Last year, thousands of people were killed when a tsunami hit Sulawesi Island.

In 2004, a tsunami off the Indonesian coast that followed a 9.5 magnitude earthquake killed around 226,000.