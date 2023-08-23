6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Argentina

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck deep underground in northern Argentina on Wednesday, and there were no immediate reports of damages.

The quake occurred at a depth of 353 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was in the province of Santiago del Estero, in northern Argentina, about 80 miles northeast of the provincial capital.

The earthquake took place a few minutes after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck at a depth of 55 miles in northern neighboring Chile, 35 miles east of the town of La Tirana.

Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.