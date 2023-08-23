Expand / Collapse search
6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Argentina

No damages were immediately reported after the quake struck hundreds of miles below the surface of Santiago del Estero

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck deep underground in northern Argentina on Wednesday, and there were no immediate reports of damages.

The quake occurred at a depth of 353 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was in the province of Santiago del Estero, in northern Argentina, about 80 miles northeast of the provincial capital.

Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Santiago del Estero, Argentina, is seen on June 3, 2023. On Wednesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Santiago del Estero, 353 miles below the surface. (LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

The earthquake took place a few minutes after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck at a depth of 55 miles in northern neighboring Chile, 35 miles east of the town of La Tirana.

Neither Argentine nor Chilean authorities reported any damages.