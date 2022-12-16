Expand / Collapse search
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan’s east coast

No injuries were immediately reported

Associated Press
A 6.2 magnitude earthquake originating in the waters off Taiwan's eastern coast shook the island Wednesday, but no injuries or major damage were immediately reported.

The earthquake struck 18 miles southeast of Hualien, a city on Taiwan's east coast, the island’s Central Weather Bureau said. The depth was 3.5 miles.

Buildings in the capital, Taipei, shook for about a minute and the subway briefly paused operations to ensure passenger safety.

Two soldiers lower the national flag of Taiwan during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, on July 30, 2022.  (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)

Taiwan sits directly on a fault line as part of the Ring of Fire, a region in the Pacific Ocean that is seismologically active.

In September, a magnitude 6.8 quake hit the island's southeastern coast, toppling a building and killing one person.