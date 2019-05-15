5 Lebanese to be released, 3 sentenced in UAE terror trial

A relative says that a Lebanese man held in the United Arab Emirates on charges of terrorism has been sentenced to life in prison, while five others were ordered released.

The relative of Abdulrahman Chouman, 39, said the sentences were handed down Wednesday in a state security court in the Emirates. The relative, speaking from Lebanon, refused to be identified for security reasons.

He said Chouman was charged with being one of the leaders of a terrorist cell with links to Lebanon's Hezbollah group. Chouman has been denied access to his lawyer, the relative said. Two others were sentenced to 10 years while five were acquitted.

The eight men, Shiite and long-time residents of Emirates, were detained over a year ago. Chouman trained Emirati airline staff on security and safety.