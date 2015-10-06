Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 4, 2016

5 arrested in connection with terror-linked slaying of Sydney police worker

By | Associated Press
    Police pull over and search a man and his vehicle near a house which was raided earlier Wednesday morning on Bursill Street at Guildford in Sydney's west, Oct. 7, 2015. Police arrested five people during a series of raids on Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a civilian police worker, which officials have said they believe was linked to terrorism. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) NO ARCHIVING, AUSTRALIA OUT, NEW ZEALAND OUT, PAPUA NEW GUINEA OUT, SOUTH PACIFIC OUT (The Associated Press)

    Police walk around a property in the suburb of Guildford in Sydney, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015. Police arrested five people during a series of raids Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a civilian police worker, which officials have said they believe was linked to terrorism. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (The Associated Press)

    Police investigators leave a property in the suburb of Guildford in Sydney, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015. Police arrested five people during a series of raids Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a civilian police worker, which officials have said they believe was linked to terrorism. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (The Associated Press)

SYDNEY – Police have arrested five people in a series of raids in connection with the terror-linked killing of a civilian police worker.

New South Wales police say more than 200 officers swooped into homes in western Sydney on Wednesday and arrested the men as part of their investigation into the killing of Curtis Cheng. Cheng was a police finance worker who was shot by an Iranian teenager while leaving work in the western Sydney suburb of Parramatta last week. The killer was shot dead by police.

Police said on Saturday that they believe the killing was politically motivated and therefore linked to terrorism. But they said the teen's specific motivations were unclear.