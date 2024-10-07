The 4,000 items in the Staffordshire Hoard make it the largest collection in history of its kind

The Staffordshire Hoard is truly one of a kind as the largest collection of Anglo-Saxon gold and silver found to date. There are around 4,000 items, most of which are military pieces.

The discovery of the Staffordshire Hoard came in 2009. A metal detectorist was scanning farmland in the village of Hammerwich in England when his detector signaled a find.

What was found buried in the soil turned out to be monumental. Over the following days, the metal detectorist began to pick up pieces of a collection that would later be known as the Staffordshire Hoard. He later contacted a finds liaison officer for the Staffordshire and West Midlands Portable Antiquities Scheme for further assistance, according to Ancient Origins.

With permission from the landowner, a full excavation was conducted. Birmingham Archeology later joined in to assist, according to the source.

After the items were collected, a 10-year conservation and research project was in pursuit. The findings of the project were published in 2019 in the book "The Staffordshire Hoard: An Anglo-Saxon Treasure" and online.

During this period, ancient objects found were carefully cleaned and x-rays were taken, according to Birmingham Museums.

Another part of this effort was to begin matching fragments that belonged to the same object because many of the items were found in incomplete parts.

Through detailed research, there has been so much knowledge gained about this collection, including when it dates back to, but there are still questions unanswered.

Archaeologists believe the collection was buried during the 7th century (650-675 AD), according to Birmingham Museums.

Many objects that have been discovered from the time period have been jewelry, specifically brooches and pendants, according to the Stoke Museums.

An element of the Staffordshire Hoard's uniqueness is that it is mostly made up of war gear, according to Stoke Museums.

One of the Staffordshire Hoard's most valuable items is an ancient war helmet. The helmet was far from complete when it was discovered because it was broken into 1,000 pieces, according to Stoke Museums. During the days when the helmet was completed, it likely sat atop the head of a king.

After months of research, there were two replicas of the helmet created, one of which is on display at the Potteries Museum & Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent and the other at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Fragmented pieces make up the majority of the Staffordshire Hoard, which put together equals 700 items, according to Birmingham Museums. Of the items in the collection, the large majority are swords, according to the source.

In large part, the items are gold. Since gold doesn't corrode in soil, the precious metal is able to stay well-preserved, according to the source. Around 150 of the items are silver.

Why the Staffordshire Hoard was buried in the first place is still a mystery, though experts have developed many theories. One is that the gear could have been buried as an offering to the gods, according to Birmingham Museums.

Today, visitors can see the Staffordshire Hoard at the Birmingham Museum & Art Gallery and the Potteries Museum & Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent.