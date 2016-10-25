Expand / Collapse search
Last Update October 26, 2016

4 critically injured in Australian theme park accident

By | Associated Press
    Queensland Emergency Services personnel are seen at the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Four people died after a malfunction caused two people to be ejected from their raft, while two others were caught inside the ride at the popular theme park. (Dan Peled/AAP via AP) (The Associated Press)

    In this June 11, 2016 photo, children pose for a photo in front of the Dreamworld Globe on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Two men and two women died on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, while on a river rapids ride at the popular theme park, officials said. A malfunction caused two people to be ejected from their raft, while two others were caught inside the ride, said Gavin Fuller, an officer with the Queensland Ambulance Service. (AP Photo/Grant McConachy) (The Associated Press)

    Queensland Emergency Services personnel are seen at the Thunder River Rapids ride at Dreamworld on the Gold Coast, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. Four people died after a malfunction caused two people to be ejected from their raft, while two others were caught inside the ride at the popular theme park. (Dan Peled/AAP via AP) (The Associated Press)

SYDNEY – Four people have been critically injured in an accident at a theme park on Australia's east coast.

Queensland state police say all four were injured Tuesday on a ride at Dreamworld, a popular theme park on Queensland's Gold Coast.

Police spokesman Kieran Self says police do not yet have information on how the injuries occurred or what ride was involved.

Aerial footage of the park showed paramedics at Dreamworld's Thunder River Rapids ride, which features circular rafts that carry riders along a fast-moving, man-made river.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were on the scene.

Dreamworld did not immediately respond to requests for comment.