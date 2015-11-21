3 Chinese railway construction executives among dead in hotel attack in Mali

A Chinese state-owned company says three of its senior executives have been killed in the Friday attack on a Radisson hotel in the Mali capital of Bamako.

China Railway Construction Corp. identified the victims Saturday as Zhou Tianxiang, general manager for the corporation's international group; Wang Xuanshang, a deputy general manager of the international group; and Chang Xuehui, general manager of the group's West Africa division.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed Saturday that three Chinese nationals were among the dead in the attack on the Radisson Blu Hotel, and that four other Chinese citizens have been rescued.

The Chinese Embassy in Mali says the seven Chinese were traveling to Mali on business.