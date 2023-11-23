3 children among 5 injured in stabbing outside Irish school

Five people – three children and two adults – were injured during a stabbing incident near a school in Dublin on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The stabbing took place near an elementary school in Parnell Square East just after 1:30 p.m., when a man allegedly attacked the adult woman first before stabbing the children.

The woman and one of the children, a 5-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries.

According to local reports, eyewitnesses said the suspect was wielding a large knife and was eventually tackled by a passers-by before police arrived on the scene and arrested him.

All five victims were transported to different hospitals across Dublin, including Children's Health Ireland at Crumlin and the Mater Hospital, according to RTE, Ireland’s semi-state broadcaster.

A motive for the attack is unknown and police are understood to be ruling out terrorism.

Parnell Square East was busy at the time, RTE reported.

It is unclear if the victims attend the school, Gaelscoil Colaiste Mhuire, which is located in the city center.

Irish police and emergency personnel responded to the scene and have sealed it off for a forensic examination, police said.

Ireland Justice Minister Helen McEntee said police are following a definite line of inquiry, and no other suspect is being sought.

"I am deeply shocked by the appalling attack on three innocent children and a woman," McEntee said in a statement posted to X.

"All our thoughts are with those injured, especially with the children, their parents and families, during this extremely difficult period. This attack has shocked us all, and I have no doubt that the person responsible will be brought to justice."

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar also released a statement on the matter echoing McEntee’s sentiments.

"We are all shocked by the incident which has taken place in Parnell Square," Varadkar said.

"Our thoughts and our prayers go out to [the victims] and their families. I have been in contact with the Minister for Justice who is keeping me updated. The facts in this matter are still emerging."

"The emergency services responded very quickly and were on site within minutes. I thank them for that."