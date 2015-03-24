3 Brazilians go on trial for murder and cannibalism

Three people charged with killing at least two women, eating parts of their bodies and using their flesh to make and sell stuffed pastries have gone on trial in northeastern Brazil.

A man, his wife and his mistress were arrested in April 2012 in the city of Garanhuns and police say they have confessed to the crimes.

The three allegedly lured women to their house by promising them a job as a nanny.

Police found the remains of the two women in the backyard of the suspects' house.

At the time of their arrest they told police that they belonged to a sect that preached "the purification of the world and the reduction of its population."