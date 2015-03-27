3 arrested in deadly Mexican electoral dispute

The Oaxaca attorney general says three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly weekend electoral dispute that left 10 dead in the southern Mexican state.

Manuel de Jesus Lopez Lopez says the three are accused of firing on a caravan of people traveling Saturday from outlying communities to the city hall in Santiago Choapan to demand their right to vote.

Lopez said Tuesday the suspects were residents of Santiago Choapan, the municipality about six hours from the state capital. A December election there was annulled after four of the five townships were not allowed to vote and disputed the results.

State authorities raised the death toll from eight to 10 on Monday.