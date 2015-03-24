2nd ship to join hunt for Malaysian plane; defense minister says 'We will find MH370'

Malaysia's defense minister has expressed confidence Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 will eventually be found as a second ship prepares to join the search.

The Fugro Discovery is scheduled to arrive in the search area about 1,800 kilometers (1,100) miles west of Australia on Wednesday. The GO Phoenix, a Malaysian ship that has been combing the area since early October, has returned to port in Australia to resupply.

Malaysian Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein is in Australia to greet the GO Phoenix. He says everything possible is being done to find the Boeing 777, which disappeared on March 8 during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Hishammuddin says: "We will find MH370."

The underwater search resumed in early October after being on hold for four months while crews mapped the seabed.