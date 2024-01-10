27 Kosovars charged with migrant smuggling operation to Serbia, officials say

Kosovo's prosecutors have charged 27 people with the crime of smuggling migrants to a neighboring country.

The suspects are accused of collaborating to transport approximately 700 Syrians to neighboring Serbia.

If the accused suspects are convicted, they could face a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Kosovo’s prosecutors on Wednesday charged 27 Kosovars with smuggling migrants to a neighboring country.

The prosecutors in a statement said the suspects collaborated to transport some 700 Syrians to neighboring Serbia on their way to Western Europe.

The charges indicate that the accused suspects were actively involved in organizing and executing the illicit movement of migrants.

KOSOVO TO DOCUMENT SERBIAN WAR CRIMES WITH INSTITUTE DEDICATED TO 1998 CONFLICT

If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison.

Kosovo officials previously reported that the number of people crossing illegally into The European Union in search of prosperity has soared in recent years.

KOSOVO PRESIDENT CALLS FOR END TO ILLEGAL MIGRATION AS NUMBER OF PEOPLE FLEEING SOARS

The case remains under investigation.